This year marks the 46th anniversary of Fisherman’s Day celebrations in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This significant milestone should be saluted, as the fishing industry continues to make indelible contributions to food security, livelihoods and household income in this country.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Our livelihood, our industry, let us protect it through the blue economy” and the slogan is “Make our future bright, fish right”. This year’s Fisherman’s Day celebration would include remarks from the Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee Mr. Raoul Lewis, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Hon. Camillo Gonsalves. The Feature address would be delivered by Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Hon. Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves.

An invitation is extended to the general public to this year’s activity which will be held at the Calliaqua Playing Field on Monday May 29th, 2023 (Whit Monday) commencing at 4:30 p.m.

SOURCE: Agency For Public Information