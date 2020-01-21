A Handing over ceremony was held at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) on Tuesday, 21st January, 2020.

Remarks were made by Permanent Secretary, Cuthberth Knights, Health Minister Hon. Luke Browne and Country Manager of FLOW, Mr. Wayne Hull.



Also witnessing the handing over ceremony was Hospital Administrator, Mrs. Grace Walters, Deputy Hospital Administrator, Mr. Andrew Williams as well as staff of the A&E department.



The refurbishment project is expected to bring about improvement of the waiting area, bathroom facilities, repainting throughout the A&E department and water fountains among other works to be done throughout the department.



The A&E refurbishment project is part sponsored by FLOW SVG LTD.



A sum of EC $15,000.00 was handed over to the minister of Health Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne by by FLOW's Country Manager, Mr. Dwayne Hull.









SOURCE: Information Technology Services Division (I.T.S.D)



