The Government approved a 100% waiver of VAT, import and other duties on the undermentioned products in an effort to control the prices of such goods during the COVID -19 pandemic for the period 20th March – 30th June, 2020:

  • Bleach
  • Disinfectants
  • Liquid hand sanitizers
  • Hand sanitizers
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Oral re-hydrating salts
  • Acetaminophen
  • Hydrogen peroxide
  • Glycerin
  • Soap dispensers
  • Bath soap
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towel
  • Masks (N95 and Surgical)
  • Vitamin C
  • Gloves

 

SOURCE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce