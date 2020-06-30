The Government approved a 100% waiver of VAT, import and other duties on the undermentioned products in an effort to control the prices of such goods during the COVID -19 pandemic for the period 20th March – 30th June, 2020:

Bleach

Disinfectants

Liquid hand sanitizers

Hand sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Oral re-hydrating salts

Acetaminophen

Hydrogen peroxide

Glycerin

Soap dispensers

Bath soap

Toilet paper

Paper towel

Masks (N95 and Surgical)

Vitamin C

Gloves

SOURCE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce