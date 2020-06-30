The Government approved a 100% waiver of VAT, import and other duties on the undermentioned products in an effort to control the prices of such goods during the COVID -19 pandemic for the period 20th March – 30th June, 2020:
- Bleach
- Disinfectants
- Liquid hand sanitizers
- Hand sanitizers
- Rubbing alcohol
- Oral re-hydrating salts
- Acetaminophen
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Glycerin
- Soap dispensers
- Bath soap
- Toilet paper
- Paper towel
- Masks (N95 and Surgical)
- Vitamin C
- Gloves
SOURCE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce