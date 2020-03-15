Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will on March 15th, 2020, join the rest of the world in celebration of World Consumer Rights Day under the theme ‘The Sustainable Consumer’.

The aim of this celebration is to bring awareness to the need for sustainable consumption, as well as highlighting the important role that consumer rights and protection can play.



This year the Ministry of Trade will mark the occasion with a week of activities beginning on March 15th to 20th.



The press conference which is scheduled for Monday, March 16th, will hear remarks from:

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce Representative from the Ministry of Health, Representative from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards, Representative from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, Representative from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines National Consumer Association.

SOURCE: Agency for Public Information (A.P.I)

