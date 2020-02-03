The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment held a press conference on Monday, February 03, 2020, at the Ministry's conference room.

The press conference provided updates on two public health issues: an update on the Novel Coronavirus and the new stage of “Miracle Mission” to come to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The gathering was addressed by the Hon. Luke Browne, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment. Also on hand was the technical team led by the Chief Medical officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache.

Mention was made of surveillance systems put in place to prevent the entry of the new virus into our borders.



CARPHA recommends that member states set up surveillance at ports of entry. However, the risk from the Novel Coronavirus remains low for the Caribbean region.













