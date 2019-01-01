In an earlier release, the public was informed of the temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and suspension of visiting hours.

Once again the Ministry advises persons with flu-like symptoms to call ahead so an assessment can be made before accessing healthcare services.



This afternoon a member of the general public experiencing flu-like symptoms arrived at the Accident and Emergency Department seeking care. Out of an abundance of caution, emergency services have been temporarily relocated to the Kingstown District Clinic while the patient is assessed.



The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment thanks the public for its usual cooperation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.









SOURCE:Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment