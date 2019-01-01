The public is advised that a Vincentian national who was in China has returned home.

This person is in good health and shows no sign of fever, cough or any other symptom associated with the novel coronavirus. Additionally, the individual reported no contact with anyone with novel coronavirus infection.



The individual is currently under quarantine and will be monitored on a daily basis by health professionals for 14 days in keeping with protocols for persons entering the country with travel history to mainland China. The isolation is purely a precautionary measure.



The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment takes this opportunity to remind the public that:



1. Non-essential travel to China is currently not recommended;

2. All persons arriving in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines having been in mainland China in the last 14 days will be quarantined.



The Ministry is committed to protecting the health of the nation.









SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment