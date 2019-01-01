Following a meeting with Head of the Venezuelan Mission, Francisco Pérez Santana and the Permanent Secretary of Health, Cuthbert Knights and the Ministry of Health team of medical professionals, the 'Miracle Mission' will return to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from February 8th to 14th, 2020, to conduct free Visual testing with the aim of helping persons with limited resources who have vision problems caused by cataracts and pterygiums.

Testing will take place from 9:00 a.m. at the following locations:

• Sunday, February 9th: Kingstown Clinic

• Monday, February 10th: Georgetown Medical Complex

• Tuesday, February 11th: Buccament PolyClinic

• Wednesday, February 12th: Bequia

• Thursday, February 13th: Mesopotamia

• Friday, February 14th: Chateaubelair



In this new stage of the Miracle Mission a total of four (4) phases will be carried out; the first is the assessment of the patients to diagnose the cause of reduced vision; the second phase is the selection of patients who will do the investigations including laboratory test, required for the preoperative phase; the third is the surgical intervention and, finally, the postoperative evaluation of the patient.



Mission Head Mr. Pérez Santana reported that in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, through the cooperation program between member countries of the 'Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (Alba-TCP), the Bolivarian Government through the Miracle Mission has already carried out 310 surgical interventions mainly on persons with cataracts and pterygiums.



This new cycle of the Miracle Mission will be carried out within the framework of the re-promotion of the Petrocaribe Regional Integration Agreement, ordered by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and has as its final objective to assist 1,998 patients from the five countries that make up this agreement, of which more than 400 persons will benefit from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.









SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment