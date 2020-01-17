The twenty sixth meeting of the council of Ministers of CARIFORUM was held on Friday, 17th January, 2020, at the Beachcombers Hotel in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Welcoming remarks were made by Okolo John-Patrick, Director of Trade within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce. Remarks were also made by the Director General of the CARIFORUM Directorate, Mr. Percival Marie.



The main address came from Hon. Sir Louis Straker, acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce.



The CARIFORUM meeting addressed a number of important issues which pertains to member states.



Countries and organizations represented at the CARIFORUM meeting were:

Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Hati, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, the OECS Commission and CARICOM Secretariat.

SOURCE: Information Technology Services Division (I.T.S.D)